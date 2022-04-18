Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.00. 22,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

