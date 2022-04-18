Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $11,612.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hakka.Finance

HAKKA is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 374,394,659 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

