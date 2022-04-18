Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

