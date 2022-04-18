Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

HMSNF stock remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

