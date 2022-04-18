HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 79,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

