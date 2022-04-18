Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,380 shares of company stock worth $29,049,309. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.