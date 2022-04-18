Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 3.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 92,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,844,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

