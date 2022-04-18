Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.86 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00009246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $88.27 million and $1.86 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.01 or 0.07401662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00271222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00837087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00089172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.02 or 0.00629183 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00369672 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,553,975 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

