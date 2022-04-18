HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $280.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.91. 895,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,335. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $192.20 and a 12-month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.