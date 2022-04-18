Head to Head Comparison: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for H-CYTE and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

ICU Medical has a consensus price target of $272.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and ICU Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 3.91 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -0.86 ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.97 $103.14 million $4.74 46.16

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98% ICU Medical 7.84% 8.58% 7.40%

Summary

ICU Medical beats H-CYTE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. The company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms; and related professional services. It also provides critical care products, such as Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

