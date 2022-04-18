Head-To-Head Contrast: First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) & Its Rivals

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Seacoast Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors 419 1804 1459 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.64%. Given First Seacoast Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Seacoast Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 14.77% 4.38% 0.54% First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors 20.63% 8.55% 0.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.74 million $2.62 million 23.36 First Seacoast Bancorp Competitors $813.99 million $225.44 million 7.03

First Seacoast Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Seacoast Bancorp rivals beat First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Seacoast Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. It operates through its wealth management office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four full-service banking offices in Strafford County, New Hampshire; and one full-service banking office in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

