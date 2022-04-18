Head to Head Review: Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allin and Asure Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $76.06 million 1.45 $3.19 million $0.18 30.56

Asure Software has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 4.20% -0.32% -0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allin and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Asure Software has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Asure Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Allin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats Allin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin (Get Rating)

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

