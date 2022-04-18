Head-To-Head Survey: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) vs. FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 162.05%. Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 352.17%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition $350.57 million 1.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $279.40 million 0.44 $74.08 million $1.37 1.68

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A 12.27% 2.63% Jiayin Group 26.53% -283.72% 54.03%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Jiayin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

