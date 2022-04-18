Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.78% of Healthpeak Properties worth $152,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,395.6% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

PEAK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 20,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

