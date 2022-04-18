HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. HEICO posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 280,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,099. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in HEICO by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

