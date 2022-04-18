Hendershot Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 638.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 892,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.