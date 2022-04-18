Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $201,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. 822,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

