Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $10.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HT opened at $9.49 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

