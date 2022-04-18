Hertz Network Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $509,479.80 and approximately $45,832.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

