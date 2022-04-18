Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

