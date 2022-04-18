Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $154.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,291,000 after buying an additional 347,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,043,000 after buying an additional 156,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $400,946,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

