Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $346.74 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $346.74 million and $6.66 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004318 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,460,656 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

