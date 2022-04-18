Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,181,055 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $25.75.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.