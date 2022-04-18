Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.09

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 365677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.