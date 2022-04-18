Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of HOPE remained flat at $$15.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,372. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

