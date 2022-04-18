Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.80 Million

Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $339.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $348.30 million and the lowest is $331.30 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

