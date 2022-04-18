Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $18.18. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

