Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.79% of Hub Group worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.99. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

