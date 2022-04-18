Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 193.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 359,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 6.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

HUN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 1,420,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.