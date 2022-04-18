iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,521,189.84 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.