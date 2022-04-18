iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,521,189.84 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ IHRT opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $96,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.