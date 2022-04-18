IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,650.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,650.56 ($21.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LON IMI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,277 ($16.61). The stock had a trading volume of 809,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,358. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,433.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,610.69. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.28), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($702,108.59). Also, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.64) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,237.57). Insiders have bought 1,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,768 in the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

