Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.81 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

