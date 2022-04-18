Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.21.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$63.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

