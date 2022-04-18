Innova Hits Market Cap of $50,398.01 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $50,398.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 492.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

