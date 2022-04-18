Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,859,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.50 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 157.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

