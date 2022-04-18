Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $1,313,379.14 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $1,313,379.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

