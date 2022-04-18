Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells 11,321 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$43.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.72. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$36.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.04.

Get Empire alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.