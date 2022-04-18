Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$98,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,063.65.

TSE RNX opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Karora Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

