Insider Selling: Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Benjamin Jr. Doolin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$98,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,063.65.
TSE RNX opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. Karora Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.
