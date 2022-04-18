Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $6,244,000.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

On Thursday, February 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $60.99 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

