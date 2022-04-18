Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) COO Sells 20,374 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 47.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 60,953 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

