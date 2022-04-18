Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $91,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NSIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.