Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

ICE traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $122.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.71. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $140,429,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

