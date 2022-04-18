International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.27.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 138,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

