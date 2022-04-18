International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMAQR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,106. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

