Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.82 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $17.01 or 0.00041623 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $164.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.64 or 0.07479314 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,809.22 or 0.99889013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048069 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,214,138 coins and its circulating supply is 224,578,543 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

