Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.70) price objective on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.49) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.32) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,789.88 ($75.45).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,082 ($66.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.57. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,703 ($61.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,259.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.93) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.15), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($505,361.98).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

