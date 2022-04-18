Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

