Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 185,660 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $21.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

