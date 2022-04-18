Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 343,569 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $44.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after buying an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 480,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 939.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 210,719 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

