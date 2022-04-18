Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.58

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 132725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

