Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after acquiring an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.94 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

